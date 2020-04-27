Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Lam Research Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Lam Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $4.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.64. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $348.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target (down from $380.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.68.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $266.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research has a one year low of $171.04 and a one year high of $344.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,360 shares of company stock worth $3,847,246. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Lam Research by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Lam Research by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 135,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,481,000 after buying an additional 86,647 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.