Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Intel Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intel in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the chip maker will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INTC. Cowen dropped their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Shares of INTC opened at $59.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Intel has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,763 shares of company stock worth $4,256,037. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

