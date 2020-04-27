Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AMTD)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for TD Ameritrade in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMTD. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.08.

NASDAQ AMTD opened at $36.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.21. TD Ameritrade has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $54.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 259.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

