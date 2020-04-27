QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.69-2.83 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $523-537 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $530.83 million.

NYSE QTS traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,921. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -821.88 and a beta of 0.50. QTS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $66.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.84). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QTS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QTS Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.92.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,270.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $768,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

