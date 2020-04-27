Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Anglo Pacific Group (APF)

Anglo Pacific Group (LON: APF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/27/2020 – Anglo Pacific Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/20/2020 – Anglo Pacific Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 200 ($2.63). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Anglo Pacific Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/6/2020 – Anglo Pacific Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 220 ($2.89). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Anglo Pacific Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 213 ($2.80) to GBX 195 ($2.57). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Anglo Pacific Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of LON APF opened at GBX 157.02 ($2.07) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 124.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 166.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 98.80 ($1.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 229 ($3.01).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.13 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Anglo Pacific Group’s previous dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

In other Anglo Pacific Group news, insider Julian Treger bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £54,950 ($72,283.61). Also, insider Patrick Meier bought 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £9,717.40 ($12,782.69).

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

