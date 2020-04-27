Regal Beloit (RBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Regal Beloit has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 5.65-6.05 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.65-6.05 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.53 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Regal Beloit to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RBC opened at $66.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. Regal Beloit has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $90.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

RBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

