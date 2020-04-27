Ren (REN) Price Tops $0.0631

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. Ren has a total market capitalization of $53.77 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000816 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global, Tidex, DDEX and IDEX. In the last week, Ren has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00052251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.55 or 0.04412838 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00063141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00036912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012946 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011311 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Ren Profile

REN is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,753,284 tokens. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kyber Network, Binance, Tidex, UEX, OKEx, DDEX and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

