Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Senior (SNR)

4/24/2020 – Senior had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/23/2020 – Senior had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 85 ($1.12). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Senior was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 70 ($0.92).

4/14/2020 – Senior had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 90 ($1.18). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Senior had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 146 ($1.92) to GBX 67 ($0.88). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Senior had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 90 ($1.18). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Senior had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 80 ($1.05). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Senior had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/16/2020 – Senior had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 125 ($1.64). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Senior had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 160 ($2.10). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Senior had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 198 ($2.60). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Senior had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/2/2020 – Senior had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 190 ($2.50). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON:SNR opened at GBX 62.82 ($0.83) on Monday. Senior plc has a 1-year low of GBX 45.13 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 236.40 ($3.11). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 152.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a GBX 5.23 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Senior’s previous dividend of $2.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. Senior’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

In other Senior news, insider Bindi Foyle sold 15,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total value of £21,213.45 ($27,905.09).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

