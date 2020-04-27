Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bodycote (BOY)

Bodycote (LON: BOY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/24/2020 – Bodycote had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 585 ($7.70) to GBX 590 ($7.76). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Bodycote had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 620 ($8.16). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Bodycote had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

4/17/2020 – Bodycote had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 720 ($9.47) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 800 ($10.52).

4/14/2020 – Bodycote had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 695 ($9.14). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Bodycote had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

4/1/2020 – Bodycote had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/30/2020 – Bodycote was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 760 ($10.00) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 700 ($9.21).

3/26/2020 – Bodycote had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 550 ($7.23). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Bodycote was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 615 ($8.09) price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Bodycote was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 510 ($6.71) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 720 ($9.47).

3/19/2020 – Bodycote was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 775 ($10.19) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,000 ($13.15).

3/19/2020 – Bodycote had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 700 ($9.21). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Bodycote had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 740 ($9.73). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Bodycote had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 670 ($8.81). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Bodycote had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/12/2020 – Bodycote had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/9/2020 – Bodycote had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 810 ($10.66). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bodycote stock opened at GBX 574 ($7.55) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 565.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 774. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. Bodycote PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 378.40 ($4.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 975 ($12.83).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.00. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.65%.

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

