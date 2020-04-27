Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SI-Bone (SIBN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SI-Bone (NASDAQ: SIBN) in the last few weeks:

4/24/2020 – SI-Bone was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

4/17/2020 – SI-Bone was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

4/16/2020 – SI-Bone was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

4/14/2020 – SI-Bone was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/10/2020 – SI-Bone was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

4/9/2020 – SI-Bone was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

4/7/2020 – SI-Bone was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/31/2020 – SI-Bone was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/27/2020 – SI-Bone had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – SI-Bone was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

3/12/2020 – SI-Bone was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/6/2020 – SI-Bone was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $15.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.86. SI-Bone Inc has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $23.10.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.81 million during the quarter. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 57.06% and a negative return on equity of 52.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $34,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,464 shares in the company, valued at $866,326.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $197,535.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,917.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $276,235 over the last 90 days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in SI-Bone by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 23,124 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in SI-Bone by 153.8% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,087,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,221,000 after acquiring an additional 659,133 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in SI-Bone during the fourth quarter worth $570,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SI-Bone by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SI-Bone by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

