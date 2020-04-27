Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Standard Chartered (SCBFF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS: SCBFF) in the last few weeks:

4/23/2020 – Standard Chartered was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2020 – Standard Chartered was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

4/15/2020 – Standard Chartered was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/11/2020 – Standard Chartered was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Standard Chartered was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/17/2020 – Standard Chartered was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2020 – Standard Chartered was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/11/2020 – Standard Chartered was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/3/2020 – Standard Chartered was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Standard Chartered stock opened at $4.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Standard Chartered PLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

