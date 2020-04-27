Reviewing American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) and Ms&Ad Insurance Group (NYSE:MSADY)

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) and Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

American Financial Group has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Financial Group and Ms&Ad Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Financial Group 10.89% 12.87% 1.15% Ms&Ad Insurance Group 5.73% 13.98% 1.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Financial Group and Ms&Ad Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Financial Group $8.24 billion 0.67 $897.00 million $8.62 7.15 Ms&Ad Insurance Group $49.62 billion 0.34 $1.73 billion $1.56 9.04

Ms&Ad Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than American Financial Group. American Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ms&Ad Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.9% of American Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ms&Ad Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of American Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

American Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ms&Ad Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. American Financial Group pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ms&Ad Insurance Group pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American Financial Group has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for American Financial Group and Ms&Ad Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Financial Group 1 0 2 0 2.33 Ms&Ad Insurance Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $97.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.34%. Given American Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Financial Group is more favorable than Ms&Ad Insurance Group.

Summary

American Financial Group beats Ms&Ad Insurance Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance. The company sells its property and casualty insurance products through independent insurance agents and brokers, as well as through employee agents. It also provides traditional fixed, fixed-indexed, and variable-indexed annuities to the retail, financial institutions, registered investment advisor, and education markets; and engages in the commercial real estate operations in Cincinnati, Whitefield, New Hampshire, Chesapeake Bay, Charleston, and Palm Beach. American Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Ms&Ad Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products. It also provides financial services, including asset management, financial guarantees, 401k, alternative risk transfer, personal finance, and venture capital finance; and risk management services. In addition, the company offers administration, credit guarantee, and loan services; and roadside assistance and house support services, as well as operates retirement homes and elderly daycare centers. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. provides its products and services through cross-selling, as well as other sales channels, including financial institution agents, life insurance professionals, and direct marketing. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. in April 2010. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

