Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.30-1.32 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.30-1.32 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. On average, analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

NYSE REXR opened at $38.65 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,482.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $114,760.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,261,656. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.