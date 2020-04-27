Rogers Communications Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $2.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.70.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.36.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $41.41 on Monday. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,615,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,709,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $532,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,047 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 5.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 21,319,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,038,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,989 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,156,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,888,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $292,538,000 after acquiring an additional 895,432 shares during the period. 43.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.3519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

