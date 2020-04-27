Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Price Target to $15.00

Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory, which plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

