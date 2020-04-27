Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €5.00 Price Target for Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK)

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been assigned a €5.00 ($5.81) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €5.60 ($6.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nord/LB set a €7.90 ($9.19) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.79) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €5.68 ($6.60).

Deutsche Bank stock traded up €0.69 ($0.80) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €6.14 ($7.14). 35,425,919 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.05. Deutsche Bank has a 52-week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 52-week high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

