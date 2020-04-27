RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RSA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. RSA Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 580.85 ($7.64).

LON:RSA traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) on Monday, reaching GBX 345.10 ($4.54). 2,802,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,000. RSA Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 321.20 ($4.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 736.84 ($9.69). The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 397.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 510.04.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported GBX 39.40 ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 40.70 ($0.54) by GBX (1.30) (($0.02)). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RSA Insurance Group will post 4941.5752767 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sonia Baxendale bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.83) per share, for a total transaction of £13,420 ($17,653.25).

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

