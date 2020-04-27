salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lessened its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 37,960 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,247,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $1,932,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 386,664 shares of company stock worth $63,504,880. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.65 on Monday, reaching $157.63. 5,023,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,109,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The firm has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 787.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.66 and a 200-day moving average of $163.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

