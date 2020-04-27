Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SEPJF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEPJF remained flat at $$31.00 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 423. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

