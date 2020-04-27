Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 550,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $33,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,053,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $16,446,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,246.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 273,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,051,000 after purchasing an additional 253,487 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,371,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,066,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,810,000 after purchasing an additional 202,378 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $66.42 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average of $72.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3374 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

