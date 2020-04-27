Scotiabank Trims Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Target Price to $22.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price target decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 89.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

NYSE:MFC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,336. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

