Short Interest in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Drops By 25.5%

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the March 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Americas Silver during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Americas Silver by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Americas Silver during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:USAS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.05. 32,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,946. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.74 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Americas Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $4.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

