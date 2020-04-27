Short Interest in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Drops By 25.2%

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the March 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Jernigan Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In other news, Director James D. Dondero sold 26,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $256,602.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Dondero sold 10,576 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $116,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,923 shares of company stock worth $62,692 and sold 75,197 shares worth $777,479. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 25.0% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 277.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCAP traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,891. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $280.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Jernigan Capital has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $22.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

