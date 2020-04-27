Short Interest in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Declines By 24.8%

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,580,000 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the March 31st total of 22,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mplx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of MPLX stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $16.78. 735,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,839,125. Mplx has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.94.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 122.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 255,707 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 27.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 33.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 51,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,922 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,689,000. Institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

