Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €90.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) received a €90.00 ($104.65) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €111.75 ($129.94).

Shares of Siemens stock traded up €3.31 ($3.85) on Monday, reaching €81.75 ($95.06). 2,691,959 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €77.02 and its 200-day moving average is €102.26. Siemens has a one year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a one year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

