Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Signify stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808. Signify has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $35.58.

Signify Company Profile

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Lamps, LED, Professional, and Home. The company offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, including spots, bulbs, and tubes for the professional and consumer channels, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and LED electronic components, such as LED drivers and LED modules for luminaire OEMs, as well as for professional luminaire applications in the retail, office, and outdoor segments.

