Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBGI. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of SBGI opened at $15.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $66.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.61). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,282,000.00. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 52,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,387,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3,513.3% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,339,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

