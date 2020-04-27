SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $4.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.11.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of SITC stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 251,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,873. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00. SITE Centers has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $111.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. SITE Centers’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO David R. Lukes bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,954. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $50,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at $273,197. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 51,576 shares of company stock worth $237,704.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,636,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749,962 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 25.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,346,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,646,000 after buying an additional 870,654 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,619,000 after purchasing an additional 190,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SITE Centers by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,121,000 after purchasing an additional 334,367 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,366,000.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.