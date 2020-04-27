Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,107,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,858. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $66.29 and a 1 year high of $128.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

