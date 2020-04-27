Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Square from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Square from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of SQ opened at $62.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Square will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $389,587.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,569,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,711,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,135 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

