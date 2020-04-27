SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will report $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies posted sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.15.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $51.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.81. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In related news, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.43 per share, for a total transaction of $69,002.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,001 shares of company stock worth $142,541. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 188.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 596.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

