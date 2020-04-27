St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,344 ($17.68) to GBX 1,098 ($14.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,325 ($17.43) to GBX 937 ($12.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,140 ($15.00) to GBX 930 ($12.23) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 976 ($12.84).

STJ stock traded up GBX 9.20 ($0.12) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 794.20 ($10.45). 1,073,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,000. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of GBX 614 ($8.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 796.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,021.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe.

