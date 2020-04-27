Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 238.82 ($3.14).

Shares of LON:SLA traded up GBX 8.60 ($0.11) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 213.10 ($2.80). The stock had a trading volume of 5,146,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,330,000. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52 week low of GBX 170.30 ($2.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 218.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 286.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 19.00.

In related news, insider Keith Skeoch bought 50,294 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £99,079.18 ($130,333.04).

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

