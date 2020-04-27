Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,218 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker makes up approximately 3.4% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.34% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $52,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,320,000 after acquiring an additional 64,250 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

SWK traded up $5.00 on Monday, hitting $112.74. 1,393,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,024. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $173.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.54.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

