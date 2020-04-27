Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) Short Interest Down 25.4% in April

Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the March 31st total of 30,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGU. ValuEngine downgraded Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Star Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Star Group stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,939. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Star Group has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%.

In other Star Group news, CEO Jeffrey M. Woosnam purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $70,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,960. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Hammond purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $44,900.00. 20.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,555,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Star Group by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 13,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Star Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Star Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Star Group by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 363,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 73,230 shares during the period. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

