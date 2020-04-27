Steven Gatoff Sells 2,062 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $34,332.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EGHT stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.02. 1,079,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,496. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The firm had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGHT. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in 8X8 in the third quarter valued at about $641,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter worth about $1,716,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in 8X8 by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

