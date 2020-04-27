Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.36.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.56. 68,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,922. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.64. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.37 per share, with a total value of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,884.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 4,080 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,876 shares of company stock worth $1,102,234. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,579,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $9,604,000. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,101,000. VHCP Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,962,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

