Substratum (SUB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6,557.00

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Radar Relay, OKEx and Kyber Network. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $6,557.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.46 or 0.02499537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00210137 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00060514 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00046128 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Radar Relay, Bitbns, HitBTC, Kucoin, Kyber Network, BiteBTC, COSS, Tidex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.