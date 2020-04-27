Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Sykes Enterprises to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Sykes Enterprises has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.36-2.50 EPS and its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.49-0.53 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $425.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.74 million. On average, analysts expect Sykes Enterprises to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $27.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average of $32.49. Sykes Enterprises has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYKE shares. Sidoti raised Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sykes Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In related news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.