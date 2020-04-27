Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Director Laurel Richie Acquires 1,600 Shares

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Director Laurel Richie acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,158.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.62. 11,559,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,399,865. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.62.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra lowered Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,848,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2,074.1% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,651,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after buying an additional 1,575,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,133,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,087 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,619,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,352,000 after purchasing an additional 951,530 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 520.9% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 995,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,862,000 after purchasing an additional 835,500 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

