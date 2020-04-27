Syscoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $250,353.00 (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Poloniex and Sistemkoin. Syscoin has a total market cap of $12.40 million and $250,353.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Syscoin has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00572353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013609 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006374 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 584,366,217 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Poloniex, YoBit, Sistemkoin, Binance, Livecoin, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

