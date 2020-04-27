TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Barclays

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FTI. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on TechnipFMC from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $7.67. 350,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,503,655. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier Piou bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,870.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.