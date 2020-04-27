Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BNP Paribas cut Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Telefonica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Telefonica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

TEF traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,730. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.92. Telefonica has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter. Telefonica had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telefonica will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Telefonica by 41.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Telefonica by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Telefonica by 210.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 21,423 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefonica in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Telefonica in the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

