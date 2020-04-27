Tenet Healthcare (THC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Tenet Healthcare to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tenet Healthcare to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

THC stock opened at $19.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $39.37.

A number of research firms have issued reports on THC. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

In other news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer bought 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $213,670.00. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 19,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $303,483.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,605.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $851,745 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

