Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Position Boosted by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Tennant worth $10,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tennant by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Tennant by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNC opened at $58.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75. Tennant has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $87.06.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.80 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNC. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Tennant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tennant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

