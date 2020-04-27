Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will post sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.58 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $2.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $8.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $9.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $9.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $58.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $89.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Jan Suwinski bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.19 per share, with a total value of $74,380.00. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 21.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

