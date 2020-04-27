Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

NYSE TIF opened at $126.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.58 and a 200-day moving average of $126.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,919,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter worth $1,282,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.