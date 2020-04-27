Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Michael Gene Barnes Purchases 2,771 Shares

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $14,353.78. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,263,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,802,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tiptree alerts:

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,771 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,547.75.

On Monday, April 20th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,771 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $14,575.46.

On Friday, April 17th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,795 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $14,953.25.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,795 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $14,450.15.

On Thursday, April 9th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,477 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $14,019.82.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 4,954 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $26,107.58.

On Friday, April 3rd, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 4,056 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $20,726.16.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,028 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $10,565.88.

On Monday, March 30th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,028 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $10,687.56.

On Thursday, March 26th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 3,578 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $18,605.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIPT traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,688. Tiptree Inc has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $208.57 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.53%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

TIPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tiptree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tiptree by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tiptree by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tiptree by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 43,361 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tiptree by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tiptree by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 35.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.