Torex Gold Resources (TXG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Torex Gold Resources (TSE: TXG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/24/2020 – Torex Gold Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$29.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$23.50 to C$25.00.

4/21/2020 – Torex Gold Resources was upgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$23.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$22.00.

4/7/2020 – Torex Gold Resources was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$26.00.

4/3/2020 – Torex Gold Resources was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

3/19/2020 – Torex Gold Resources was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$23.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TXG opened at C$20.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.74. Torex Gold Resources Inc has a 12-month low of C$8.79 and a 12-month high of C$22.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.63.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$250.78 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources Inc will post 0.7452331 EPS for the current year.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Michael Darren Murphy bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.59 per share, with a total value of C$46,351.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$91,543.62.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

