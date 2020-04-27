TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Upgraded to Hold by Renaissance Capital

TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was upgraded by Renaissance Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lowered shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TUWOY stock remained flat at $$0.12 during trading hours on Monday. 36,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,931. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $161.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.76.

About TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

